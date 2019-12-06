Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Pina Colada Cake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Last week in the Holiday Kitchen, a can of 7UP was the star of the show. This week, it’s rum.
I keep Myer’s Dark Rum in my cupboard. It’s great for baking. You can use whichever brand you want, just make sure it’s dark rum.
INGREDIENTS
· 1 & 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
· 1 & 1/2 cups sugar
· 2 cups flour
· 2 teaspoons baking powder
· 1/4 teaspoon salt
· 6 large egg whites
· 3/4 cup milk
· 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
· 2 small cans crushed pineapple drained
· 1/2 cup of dark rum
First Glaze
· 2 CUPS CONFECTIONERS’ SUGAR
· 4 TABLESPOONS PINEAPPLE JUICE
Second Glaze
· 2 CUPS CONFECTIONERS’ SUGAR
· 1/2 CUP OF CREAM OF COCONUT
· 2 TABLESPOONS OF RUM
· 1/2 CUPS SHREDDED COCONUT FLAKES
DIRECTIONS
· Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter and sugar for about five minutes, until light and fluffy.
· Stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside. Combine egg whites, milk and vanilla extract. Add flour mixture to the creamed butter mixture a little at a time. Then add a bit of the egg-milk mixture. Continue to alternate between egg-milk and flour mixture.
· Pour batter into bundt pan that’s been heavily sprayed with baking spray. Bake 1 hour and 15 minutes … or until a toothpick inserted in the center emerges clean.
· Cool in pan on wire rack for 15 minutes.
· Drizzle on first glaze while the cake is still warm. Then let the cake completely cool before you pour on second glaze.
