Christmas Under the Oaks Friday, Saturday in Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Christmas Under the Oaks is this Friday and Saturday in Sulphur.
The two-day festival is being held at Heritage Square.
The City of Sulphur has announced street closures for the Kiwanis Christmas Parade on Friday.
Barricades will be placed at the following locations at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, the city said.
Cypress Street:
• Intersection with Beglis Parkway
• Intersection with Loretto Ave.
• Intersection with LaSalette Avenue
• Intersection with Placide Dr.
• Intersection with Stelly Lane/Maple St.
• Intersection with First Avenue
• Intersection with Willow/Kent Dr.
• Intersection with Hickory St.
• Intersection with S. Ruth St.
• Intersection with S. Huntington St.
Bryan/Ash St.:
• Intersection with S. Ruth St.
Maplewood Drive (S-Curve):
• West Entrance of Chase Bank
Ruth Street:
• Ruth from Pecan Street to Cypress Street
The Christmas parade begins at W.W. Lewis Middle School on Cypress Street at 6 p.m. and will head west down Cypress and end at the intersection of Cypress and Ruth Street.
The city said West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital will remain accessible throughout the duration of the parade.
