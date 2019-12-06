Children’s author Jan Brett at Central Library this Sunday

Children’s author Jan Brett at Central Library this Sunday
Jan Brett appearing at Lake Charles Central Library (Source: janbrett.com)
By Patrick Deaville | December 6, 2019 at 11:23 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 11:23 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The New York Times bestselling children’s author and illustrator, Jan Brett, will be at the Central Library in Lake Charles this Sunday, Dec. 8.

She will be holding a brief presentation on her new book, “The Tale of the Tiger Slippers” followed by a book signing from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Books purchased at the event will be signed by Brett as time permits and previously purchased books will receive a signed book plate.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information you can contact the Central Library at 337-721-7116.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.