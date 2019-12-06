Children’s author Jan Brett at Central Library this Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The New York Times bestselling children’s author and illustrator, Jan Brett, will be at the Central Library in Lake Charles this Sunday, Dec. 8.
She will be holding a brief presentation on her new book, “The Tale of the Tiger Slippers” followed by a book signing from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
Books purchased at the event will be signed by Brett as time permits and previously purchased books will receive a signed book plate.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information you can contact the Central Library at 337-721-7116.
