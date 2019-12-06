Arrest Report - Dec. 5, 2019

December 6, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 5, 2019.

Tabitha Rose Patten, 31, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5 charges); speeding; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Justin Blake Lewis, 29, Opelousas: Driving on the right side of the road; driving with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy.

Keith Joseph Meche, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Ronald Joseph Dugas Jr., 43, Ragley: Instate detainer.

Damien Deshone Guidry, 17, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Mitchell Joseph Bellard, 66, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Michael S Gothreaux, 50, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Jason Alex Pena, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Stuart Anthony Leblanc, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Allison Ann Ashford, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.

Craig Joseph Rodrigue Jr., 39, Iowa: Aggravated assault; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Jonah Francois Dupre, 23, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Eddie Lee III, 57, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000.

Jacorey Jamal Murray, 20, Lake Charles: Negligent injuring; illegal use of a weapon; probation detainer (2 charges).

Gayla Guidry, 59, Lake Charles: Theft worth under $1,000.

Andrea Elizabeth Jones, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Tereal Tobias Cole, 26, DeQuincy: Probation violation (2 charges).

Matthew John Lafleur, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); violations of protective orders.

Jonathan Jospeh Lafleur, 36, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Steven Paul Fruge, 56, Lake Charles: Simple battery.

Dave Joshua Peres, 32, Eunice: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test; instate detainer.

Trevor Lane Briley, 20, Church Point: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; resisting an officer.

Sabrina Marie Bernard, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Brittany Leigh Smith, 33, Starks: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.

Robin Lynn Sales, 44, Kinder: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; theft under $1,000.

Troy Sabbath Cummings, 43, Sulphur: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Aldino Roshawn Trent, 36, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycles; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

William M Hyatt, 68, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Dylan Gage Burnworth, 23, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

