Angel Tree Program: The Salvation Army seeks donors to adopt over 180 remaining angels

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Every year, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps hundreds of families provide Christmas gifts for children and seniors.
This year, the program is serving over 800 angels from over 400 families across the lake area.
“I’m trying to see that the customers will adopt one of our angels that’s on the tree," volunteer Minnie Etienne said.
While many angels have been adopted, over 180 angels still need adopting. Lt. LeAnna Marion with the Salvation Army said she wants the community to know that adopting an angel is easy.
“If you take an angel off the tree and you adopt an angel and what you can afford is an outfit then that outfit is better than nothing and the families are going to appreciate that outfit," Marion said.
These angels need items like clothes and shoes, but they also have a few Christmas wishes.
“We ask each parent who comes and signs up to give us two wishes that their kid has for Christmas," Marion said. "We try to limit that to under a $50 ask so that donors can afford that.”
No matter what you decide to buy, each item makes a difference.
“No matter what it is no matter how small no matter how big whatever people are able to give is such a blessing," she said.
You can adopt an individual child and get their personal wish list by visiting the Angel Tree at Prien Lake Mall, Mike Willis Ford in Sulphur, Thrive Physical Therapy off Nelson Road or the 2nd floor of the Capital One Tower in downtown Lake Charles beginning November 29th.
Once you purchase items for your angel you can return your items by Dec. 17 to the Salvation Army Family Store at 3960 Gerstner Memorial Blvd Lake Charles, LA 70607.
