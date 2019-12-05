Thomas, Bell, Lutz, Morstead, and Williams lead fan Pro Bowl voting at their positions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With only one week left in fan voting for the Pro Bowl, Michael Thomas, Vonn Bell, Thomas Morstead, Wil Lutz, and Marcus Williams lead at their positions.
Thomas is seventh overall in total votes for a player at any position with 253, 892. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leads all in votes with 447,481.
The Saints as a team are third in total Pro Bowl votes. The Niners and Ravens are ahead of the Black and Gold.
Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.
You can vote until Dec. 12 at NFL.com/ProBowl/Vote.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.