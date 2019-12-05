6th annual Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic tips off Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic returns for its fourth year on Thursday, December 5.
The tournament released the 16 teams that made the cut this year, and as usual, it’s impressive. Four state champions make the field this year and 10 of the teams played in the semifinals in 2019.
LCCP, Washington-Marion, Leesville, LaGrange and Hamilton Christian make up the local teams in the field for the star-studded tournament.
Two of the state’s top players will be in attendance, including University of Virginia commit, Reece Beekman of Scotlandville and LSU commit Jalen Cook of Walker.
The tournament schedule can be found below:
