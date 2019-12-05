Texas A&M-CC goes up against St. Mary's (TX)

SENIOR STUDS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Myles Smith and Elijah Schmidt have combined to account for 60 percent of all Islanders scoring this season, although that number has slipped to 39 percent over the last five games.TRIPLES FOR TALTON-THOMAS: Through eight games, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Jashawn Talton-Thomas has connected on 53.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 75.9 percent from the free throw line this season.