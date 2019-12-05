Oberlin looking for redemption in semifinal rematch with White Castle

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - It took beating a pair of familiar opponents for Oberlin to get to this point. The Tigers racked up 561 yards on the ground in their quarterfinal victory over district rival Basile to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2010.
“We never really got to be put in this position so it’s like uncharted territory now," Oberlin linebacker and offensive lineman Alex Fontenot said. "It’s a great feeling for us but we just have to stay focused.”
“Since I was a freshman, we’ve had this on our minds," Oberlin receiver and kicker Jared Joubert said. "We knew whenever my senior class was going to be here that we were going to be working for this exact moment. We’ve been working for this since we were little and we’re ready for it.”
Making the trip to Allen Parish to face the two-seeded Tigers will be No. 3 White Castle. Coincidentally, in Oberlin's last semifinal trip nine seasons ago, it was the Bulldogs who ended the Tigers' undefeated season one game short of the Superdome.
“Everybody from that class is coming back and telling us 'Hey, this is the rematch and where y’all get revenge y’all have to do it,” Oberlin running back and safety Trevor Rider said.
“I was in the stands as a little kid the last time they were here in 2010 and playing the same exact team so I think that’s even bigger," said Joubert. "It’s bigger than us and we’re just going to keep working every day and we’ll be ready for it.”
In Friday’s match up, Oberlin will have the tall task of slowing down White Castle’s Marcus Williams who’s totaled nearly 1700 yards and 22 total touchdowns thus far. He’s just one of few threats to a vaunted Tiger defense.
“Their speed is crazy. Everybody on their team is fast, it doesn’t matter who it is," admitted Joubert. "Everybody is fast and they can make plays even if there isn’t one and that’s something that scares us. We’re working for it and we know the risk that we’re taking with them and we’re ready for them.”
Oberlin however, is remaining hungry and confident much like they have all season, as they aim to make their first state championship game appearance since 1961.
