Lake Charles holding a public meeting for future of the Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, to allow the public to voice their opinions on the future of the Civic Center.
The meeting is being held to discuss the possibility of Lake Charles contracting with a professional management company for operations of the Lake Charles Civic Center, said Katie Harrington, the city spokesperson.
7News reported last month the Civic Center could soon be run by the company ASM Global, which manages large venues around the world including the Superdome in New Orleans and River Center in Baton Rouge.
The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers, located on the first floor of City Hall (326 Pujo Street) from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. All are invited to attend.
