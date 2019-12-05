Lake Charles City Council unanimously votes to look into televising meetings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The issue of transparency came up at tonight’s Lake Charles City Council meeting amid calls for the Council to broadcast its meetings like several other entities in Calcasieu Parish do.
“This is almost 2020," Lake Charles resident Charlotte Waymire said. “Lake Charles really is behind the time. Most major cities, parishes do this. This is considered normal. The videos are a way for the public to be able to access this information. It provides transparency for every discussion, every citizen’s testimony, all the comments, any documents that are presented to the community, they can see all that and hear all that in real-time."
Many on the council agreed.
“I think this is something that is doable and we as representatives should look at that so more people can participate in the process," Councilwoman Mary Morris said.
Waymire and Morris both stated if smaller cities in Calcasieu Parish can air their council meetings, so can the City of Lake Charles.
“CPPJ tapes all their meetings, Sulphur tapes their meetings, and even the tiny town of Iowa taped their meetings now," Waymire said.
In the end, the City Council voted unanimously for a resolution to explore the criteria and feasibility of airing their meetings on the Calcasieu Government Channel, or C-Gov.
Katie Harrington, the city spokesperson, says the idea to air city council meetings has come up several times. She says after the vote it’s something the city will get straight to work on.
“Tonight the city council has unanimously adopted a resolution requesting that city staff look into the feasibility of taping and airing of the proceedings of city council meetings on local government channel C-Gov," Harrington said. "So that is exactly what we are going to do. We are going to go back and look into the cost and equipment required. We will come back, bring that info to the council, and they will then determine what next steps they want to make.”
Harrington says they will immediately start looking at the logistics of it and announce their findings at an upcoming city council meeting.
