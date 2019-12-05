Joe Burrow wins 2019 Golden Arm Award

In 12 games, Burrow has completed a school-record 314 passes on a school-record 401attempts. He’s thrown at least one TD pass in a school-record 16 consecutive games and he’s gone over the 300-yard mark in 12 of LSU’s last 15 contests, including six straight games – also a school-record. Burrow holds the LSU record for 300-yard passing games in a season (10) and career (12).