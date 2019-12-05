Joe Burrow wins 2019 Golden Arm Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU starting quarterback Joe Burrow has been announced the winner of the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Joe Burrow is the first LSU quarterback to win the award.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback in college football.
Burrow now holds the LSU single-season passing yards (4,366) and touchdowns (44) records. He also broke Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch’s SEC passing yards record (4275) that was set in 1998 and tied Missouri quarterback Drew Lock’s SEC touchdown passes record (44) set in 2017.
In 12 games, Burrow has completed a school-record 314 passes on a school-record 401attempts. He’s thrown at least one TD pass in a school-record 16 consecutive games and he’s gone over the 300-yard mark in 12 of LSU’s last 15 contests, including six straight games – also a school-record. Burrow holds the LSU record for 300-yard passing games in a season (10) and career (12).
The Athens, Ohio native is also a semifinalist for the 2019 Davey O’Brien Award and the Maxwell Award.
