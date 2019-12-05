Indorama test results from last May now available for public review

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Indorama plant recently began startup again, after company officials say they resolved issues that caused flaring problems during the first half of this year.
So far, it appears the current startup is going smoothly.
That's in sharp contrast to months of flaring and rumbling that triggered complaints from the community.
In May, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality sent its mobile air monitoring lab to test the air near Indorama over several days.
That report has been published on DEQ’s web site. Bob Bailey is DEQ Environmental Science Supervisor in the Air Planning and Assessment Division. Bailey says they found some chemicals in the air which merit more testing, but nothing for the public to be alarmed about.
“Results were sometimes higher when we were downwind of Indorama, or sometimes higher when we were upwind of Indorama. So, it would appear that there's an additional source in the area that we may want to investigate,” said Bailey.
The 95 page report is now available on DEQ’s web site.
