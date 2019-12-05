FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm day, clouds building overnight with a slight chance of a shower

As we wake up on Friday we can expect temperatures to be around sixty across the I-10 corridor, with a few upper fifties for the areas to the north with the coast seeing the middle sixties, which is above average for this time of year. We also will see a few scattered to isolated showers across the region so you’ll want to take a rain jacket or umbrella as you head out in the morning. The good news is that we won’t be dealing with a washout though as the rain will be very light as well as quick to exit the region. Current models show the showers lingering through the early morning hours and the bulk of the precipitation moving off to the east by lunch time allowing for us to see some sunshine as we head into the afternoon mixing with clouds. Temperatures will be very warm again as we warm into the upper seventies during the afternoon. So any outdoor activities such as football or just going out will be fine as we see partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly clear as we push into the overnight. Lows will be a little cooler as we wake up on Saturday as we will be back into the lower fifties to upper forties for the areas to the north. The weekend looks to remain dry as we go through both Saturday and Sunday with Saturday being the cooler of the two days with highs in the upper sixties and then highs near seventy for your Sunday. We will begin to see the moisture return during the day Sunday as another cold front brings a shot of rain as well as cooler temperatures into next week. We will be chilly to start off Monday morning in the middle to upper forties.