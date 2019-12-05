FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm day, clouds building overnight with a slight chance of a shower

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen temperatures warming into the lower seventies for many of us which is around eight degrees above average for this time of year. We have seen plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well as a few high clouds around the area, which has helped to keep temperatures a little cooler. We have also seen another change in the wind direction as southerly flow has returned ahead of our next frontal boundary that is looking to work it’s way in as we move through the overnight and early morning hours of Friday. You may have also noticed a little more moisture in the air as we have seen dew points beginning to creep back up and are around ten degrees or so higher than what we say yesterday afternoon. As we move into the overnight hours we can expect clouds to continue to increase as well as southerly winds, which will help to keep temperatures warmer than what we have seen the past couple of evenings. If you have any outdoor plans or are heading out the good news is we remain dry until the early morning hours.
As we wake up on Friday we can expect temperatures to be around sixty across the I-10 corridor, with a few upper fifties for the areas to the north with the coast seeing the middle sixties, which is above average for this time of year. We also will see a few scattered to isolated showers across the region so you’ll want to take a rain jacket or umbrella as you head out in the morning. The good news is that we won’t be dealing with a washout though as the rain will be very light as well as quick to exit the region. Current models show the showers lingering through the early morning hours and the bulk of the precipitation moving off to the east by lunch time allowing for us to see some sunshine as we head into the afternoon mixing with clouds. Temperatures will be very warm again as we warm into the upper seventies during the afternoon. So any outdoor activities such as football or just going out will be fine as we see partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly clear as we push into the overnight. Lows will be a little cooler as we wake up on Saturday as we will be back into the lower fifties to upper forties for the areas to the north. The weekend looks to remain dry as we go through both Saturday and Sunday with Saturday being the cooler of the two days with highs in the upper sixties and then highs near seventy for your Sunday. We will begin to see the moisture return during the day Sunday as another cold front brings a shot of rain as well as cooler temperatures into next week. We will be chilly to start off Monday morning in the middle to upper forties.
Monday you’ll begin to notice the moisture around the area as well as cloud cover with scattered showers beginning to move in as we progress through the day. High temperatures will be much warmer as well as we once again reach the upper seventies and lows only dropping into the lower sixties. The first half of the day looks to be dry as of now, but definitely going to want to grab the rain jacket and umbrella for the late afternoon and evening hours as the disturbance moves closer to the region. As we move into Tuesday we can expect more of the same with widespread rain across Southwest Louisiana with temperatures struggling to make it into the lower sixties. So the first half of next week is looking to start off soggy and as we push into the middle portion of next week their is some model discrepancy in terms of how fast the rain moves out as some say we still see some showers through Wednesday. Their is a good agreement however on seeing cooler weather moving into the area as highs drop into the upper fifties and lower sixties. So one thing to look forward to if you love the cooler weather is the end of next week. As we get closer in time we can get a better handle on the rain, but lets focus on a beautiful and cooler weekend ahead.
