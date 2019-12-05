FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another coat morning and short sleeve afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s temperatures that are hard to dress for as mornings are downright cold and require a heavy coat, but afternoons are a little too warm for anything other than a short sleeve with the 30 degrees difference between morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Today will no exception, so plan to bundle up as you head out the door this morning, but no need for the coats by afternoon as temperatures quickly warm up.
Through the early evening, temperatures won’t drop as much with lower 60s expected after sunset with temperatures holding steady around 60 degrees most of the night as clouds begin to thicken up in advance of our next weather maker, which isn’t looking like much of a weather maker for Southwest Louisiana at all. It’s the area of low pressure I’ve been tracking over the Pacific all week, and by the time it gets to our area early Friday morning, there should be nothing more than a brief shower or two during the morning hours, if that, as a cold front by afternoon quickly clears out any leftover rain chances and turns the winds back out of the north.
Morning lows head back into the 40s and 50s by Saturday morning with high temperatures behind the front just slightly cooler in the 60s. We head right back up into the 70s again by Sunday to closer to 80 on Monday ahead of a slightly stronger front Monday night into Tuesday which will bring a slightly better chance of rain and drop temperatures back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs as rain lingers into Tuesday. Morning lows dip back into the 30s and 40s by Wednesday with an overall slightly cooler pattern for much of next week, so don’t put those jackets too far away!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
