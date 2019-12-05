FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another coat morning and short sleeve afternoon

Through the early evening, temperatures won’t drop as much with lower 60s expected after sunset with temperatures holding steady around 60 degrees most of the night as clouds begin to thicken up in advance of our next weather maker, which isn’t looking like much of a weather maker for Southwest Louisiana at all. It’s the area of low pressure I’ve been tracking over the Pacific all week, and by the time it gets to our area early Friday morning, there should be nothing more than a brief shower or two during the morning hours, if that, as a cold front by afternoon quickly clears out any leftover rain chances and turns the winds back out of the north.