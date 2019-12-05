Dozens of abandoned properties to be demolished in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - After being named one of the safest cities in Louisiana, The city of Jennings is taking steps to make sure the accomplishment doesn’t go in vain.
Those who live in Jennings may have heard loud noises around town. It’s the sound of bulldozers tearing down old properties, that can sometimes attract crime.
The City of Jennings has been hard at work this week tearing down dilapidated buildings and cleaning up vacant lots. Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn said it’s all part of a larger plan to restore beauty to the city that’s spanned over 130 years.
“Anytime that you can eliminate blighted property...property that houses illicit activity, whether it’s drugs, prostitution," Guinn said. "You want to squash that immediately, you want to squash it rapidly. We’re able to do that by getting rid of these properties.”
Most of the proposed properties have been abandoned as a result of unpaid taxes.
Guinn said the city has budgeted close to 50-thousand dollars to demolish the first batch of nearly 100 abandoned homes and lots across Jennings, something he considers as an investment in the future.
It plans to save $5,000 per structure by using city workers to demolish the structures.
You sit on your porch at night...they got raccoons, all that, because of this...look at it, it’s depressing,”
Jennings residents that live near Penny and Ziggler streets, for example, have seen abandoned properties for years.
“I can remember being 7 and 8 years old and riding my bicycle up and down these streets. The same homes then were blighted," said Guinn. "Now as mayor, we have the opportunity to come in and change that. We have the opportunity to decrease the city’s liability and we have the opportunity to come in and enhance our parks.”
Most residents are in agreement with the teardown. However one Jennings native feels that redevelopment, after the lots are cleared, should be a prime focus for city officials and taxpayers.
“It’s all good, but will it benefit the people who have a low income?”
Guinn hopes that by replenishing and making the area presentable, it will drive more people to call Jennings a place of residence.
“Our goal is to increase the quality of life by cleaning up our neighborhoods, by enhancing our parks, by keeping our tax rates at low affordable levels,” said Guinn.
The city is scheduled to demolish the first of 15 structures using city crews, this week.
Guinn said a dozen more structures are in line to be torn down after the first of the year.
Once the structures have been torn down, the lots will be cleared and sold for redevelopment.
