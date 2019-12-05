Christmas at the Calcasieu Courthouse celebration on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is hosting its annual Christmas event for the public to enjoy on Friday.
The “Christmas at the Courthouse,” celebration will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 from 3-8 p.m. at the Calcasieu Courthouse.
Residents of all ages can take photos with holiday characters such as Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Rudolph, Frosty, Elf on the Shelf and more.
“Christmas at the Courthouse is a wonderful family event,” said Shelly Mayo, police jury president. “Come out and enjoy the fun, refreshments and the free movies.”
The celebration began in 2015 to honor late Police Juror James Mayo, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury said in a statement.
Police jurors will turn on the lights at 5:30 p.m. with classic Christmas movies to follow.
The event will feature free popcorn, cotton candy, soft drinks and hot chocolate as well as performances by the F.K. White Jazz Band and the Maplewood Elementary chorus.
