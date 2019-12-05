Arrest Report - Dec. 4, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 4, 2019.
Kenneth Ralph Fetters, 42, Reeves: Theft under $1,000; Possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.
Tyler Dean Grenzebach, 22, Lake Charles: Identity theft.
David Paul Hidalgo, 60, Berwick: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Vanessa Cazares, 23, Edinburg, TX: First offense DWI; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicles; no motor vehicle liability security in vehicle; no learner’s license for motorcycles.
Joshua Cornelius Hoffpauir, 24, DeQuincy: Trespassing; failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Kevyn Angel Miranda, 25, Port Arthur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Fernando Sanchez, 28, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; trespassing; simple assault; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; obstruction of justice.
Ashleigh Brooke Reeves, 34, DeRidder: Instate detainer.
Averell Shamore Stweart, 19, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Channin Paul Sells, 19, Lake Charles: Trespassing.
McKenzie Jerome SImmons, 22, Welch: Instate detainer.
Gewn Keise Pappillion, 39, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Merino Lopez, 32, New Orleans: Forgery; federal detainer.
Terri Dawn Harrison, 31, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; battery of a police officer.
Kevin Brian Hastings, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raymond Menhiden Leblanc Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; carrying of weapons during a crime.
Ervin Wayne Bartie, 51, Lake Charles: No rear reflectors on bicycle; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; flight from an officer.
Christopher Jason Owen, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); no rear reflectors on bicycles; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dewond Lynnette Clophus, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); aggravated battery; theft under $1,000.
Tabitha Rose Patten, 31, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges).
