18-wheeler fire shuts down two WB I-10 lanes between Sulphur and Vinton

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Interstate 10 WB lanes are closed at West Street due to an 18-wheeler fire, according to the Carlyss Fire Department. One lane is still open.
According to Carlyss Fire Chief James Stanley an 18-wheeler automobile carrier caught fire this evening near mile marker eighteen. Four of the vehicles on the carrier were burned.
The fire is now out, says Stanley, but crews are still cooling hot-spots.
The Sulphur Fire Department is assisting. State Police are also on the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
