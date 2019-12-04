SWLA natives to auction cleats as part of NFL’s ‘My Cause, My Cleat’ initiative

NFL players will wear their hearts on their cleats for the fourth straight year of My Cause My Cleats when they wear custom-painted cleats inspired by their personal causes during all Week 14 games.
Players unveiled their cleat designs during league-wide Unboxing Day events on Dec. 3, which coincides with Giving Tuesday.
Southwest Louisiana had a handful of natives that joined the initiative. Washington Redskins’ receiver Trey Quinn and safety Deshazor Everett joined Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods as local players giving back. In addition, former McNeese star Diontae Spencer of the Denver Broncos is donating his cleats as well.
DeRidder native Deshazor Everett will use his cleats to raise awareness for the American Diabetes Association in an effort to support his mother and other family members who have diabetes and the Brem Foundation to raise awareness for breast cancer research and education.
Barbe alum Trey Quinn will use his cleats to benefit The Patrick Williamson Memorial Foundation, a non-profit organization established in honor of Patrick Williamson, that works to assist local and national organizations that support Patrick’s core values of education, his country and his community. The organization is also specifically set up to assist our service men and women who were wounded in active duty.
Elton native Al Woods will use his cleats to benefit the Children’s Defense Fund to combat child poverty. The Children’s Defense Fund champions policies and programs to improve the odds for America’s children. The organization seeks to end child poverty, give every child a healthy start, a quality early childhood experience, a level education playing field, and safe families and communities free from violence—with special attention to children involved in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems.
McNeese alum Diontae Spencer will use his cleats to benefit Everytown USA in hopes to ending gun violence. Everytown is a movement of Americans working together to end gun violence and build safer communities.
More than 900 players will showcase their causes during My Cause My Cleats games this season. Causes represent hundreds of charitable organizations with varying focuses. A total of 24 percent of participating players will represent health and wellness causes, 18 percent will emphasize cancer awareness and prevention, and 17 percent will feature youth-related causes.
Players will share images of their cleats and the stories behind them on social media, using the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats.
Players can raise funds for their cause by auctioning their cleats via NFL Auction; 100 percent of funds raised will be donated to the players’ charities. Fans can bid on game-issued cleats at NFL.com/Auction. In addition, fans can visit www.nfl.com/mycausemycleats to learn more about each player’s cause.
