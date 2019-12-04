SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 3, 2019

December 4, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 3, 2019.

Drian Lee Worthy, 54, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on divided highways.

Kevin Ward Farris, 47, Vinton: Instate detainer.

William Ernest Reeves, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; first offense DWI.

Kelsy Anne Riddle, 21, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Micah Gregory McCoy, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Barnard Turner, 49, Walker: Following vehicles; driver must be licensed; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy.

Britni Rae Easley, 35, Walker: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy.

Duriel Edmond Dennis, 37, St. James: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jailon Andrew Hantz, 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $750 with at least two prior convictions; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

James Walter Treadway III, 56, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks under $500.

Tracy Rebecca Stanley, 35, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.

Smitty Broussard Narcisse, 35, Laffayette: ARDC detainer.

Olin Middleton Mitchell, 43, St. Martinville: ARDC Detainer.

Dalton Michael Tomplait, 34, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.

Billy Wayne Costlow, 36, Groves TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Heather Renea Spears, 33, Hammond: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Darlene Marie Warthen, 52, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse; theft under $1,000.

