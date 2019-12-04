SPECIAL REPORT: Calcasieu schools have seen an increase in vaping on campus

“When a student is in possession of a Juul or vape or electronic smoking device, we will get in contact with a parent, a parent will arrive, we’ll go through our proceedings with the proceedings, the paperwork. We have a Miranda rights juvenile form we have to fill out and they’ll receive a misdemeanor summons.” butted to “The smoking device itself will be returned to the parent or guardian and the pods that come with the Juul will be submitted into evidence," Arnold said.