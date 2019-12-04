SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana saw a pair of local athletes sign NLI’s on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Sulphur power forward Raegan Ojoro put pen to paper Wednesday morning and signed with LSU-Alexandria. The senior has been key in the Lady Tors’ 7-1 start this season. Ojoro plans on going out on a high note and carrying the same high school success to her collegiate career.
“I want to win a ring for sure," Ojoro said. "I want to at least be ranked in the top five. The exact same things I want for my senior year at Sulphur, I want that to transfer over when I get to college.”
Also signing on Wednesday morning was South Beauregard pitcher Wyatt Beasley. Beasley has been a part of a stellar run by the Knights that has seem them make a pair of Class 3A state championship game appearances, winning one in 2017.
With Hill College being a junior college located in Hillsboro, Texas; he’ll have the opportunity to open his recruitment back up in two years. Nonetheless, he’s grateful for the opportunity to play at the next level.
“It’s really special. I’ve been dreaming about being a college athlete forever," Beasley said. "I finally got my shot and I’m really excited about it.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.