KIRAN: LSP troopers identified in alleged hazing scandal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The three Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers transferred out of the LSP training academy after an alleged cadet hazing scandal in October had nearly spotless records prior to that, a review by the 9News Investigators shows.
WAFB received the personnel and internal affairs files of the three troopers through a public records request. The records, first requested on Tuesday, Nov. 5, were received Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The transferred troopers include Lt. Len Marie, and two troopers: Shannon Simpson and Brittany Caughlin. Marie has been transferred to the LSP Support Division while the other two have been transported to Patrol.
Nothing was included in the records about what, if any, involvement the three had in the alleged cadet hazing scandal or whether any of the three have been disciplined. The investigation into the incident is “ongoing,” an LSP spokesman said Wednesday.
The alleged hazing scandal was first reported by WAFB on Monday, Oct. 14. Up to ten cadets sought medical treatment for injuries that included cuts, bruises, and broken arms after a “hazing incident” during the ongoing LSP cadet training academy, a source close to the incident said.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says certain troopers at the academy allegedly forced all cadets in the class to take part in physical abuse toward one another as punishment.
The source told WAFB the “punishment” included sleep deprivation, forcing cadets to hit one another with items including training pads, and forcing them to swim long distances. The alleged sleep deprivation took place over three consecutive nights, the source told WAFB.
“The cadets were kept in one room with the lights on and the air conditioning turned as low as it would go,” the source said. “Every hour, someone would walk in and order all the cadets to stand up and walk around the room.”
LSP Colonel Kevin Reeves later apologized to the cadets involved, as well as their families, and promised a full investigation.
Reeves, who said he did not consider this an incident of hazing, said the cadets were injured during normal training, which may have gotten out of hand.
“We are investigating whether that training stayed within our normal parameters,” Reeves said.
The Officer’s Bill of Rights typically allows for up to 60 days to open and close an investigation.
The cadet class is set to graduate next month.
Here is information gathered from the WAFB records request on the three troopers who were transferred:
LT. LEN MARIE - HIRED IN 2002
- COMMENDATION FOR “COURTESY AND PROFESSIONALISM” ADDED TO HIS LSP FILE IN JANUARY 2003
- WORKED IN TROOP B PRIOR TO GOING TO NARCOTICS IN JULY 2004
- SUSPENDED IN JANUARY 2004 FOR SIX (6) HOURS WITHOUT PAY FOR “CONDUCT UNBECOMING AN OFFICER” FOR FAILING TO APPEAR AT A COURT HEARING ON TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS FOR DRIVERS WHO FACED HAVING THEIR DRIVER LICENSES SUSPENDED. AFTER HE FAILED TO APPEAR, BOTH CASES WERE DISMISSED.
- TRANSFERRED FROM NARCOTICS TO TRAINING ACADEMY ON FEBRUARY 2007.
- RECEIVED A “LETTER OF COMMENDATION” FROM THEN COLONEL MIKE EDMONSON FOR HIS WORK IN THE 2012 MARDI GRAS DETAIL IN NEW ORLEANS
- IN JANUARY 2016, MARIE APPLIED TO BE A “CADET CLASS TRAINING COORDINATOR”
TROOPER BRITTANY M. CAUGHLIN - HIRED IN 2016
- LETTER OF REPRIMAND IN MARCH 2017 FOR BEING IN A “PREVENTABLE CRASH” IN LSP UNIT IN OCTOBER 2016
- IN JAN 2019, SUSPENDED FOR 8 HOURS WITHOUT PAY FOR “PREVENTABLE CRASH” IN JUNE 2018
- MOVED FROM TROOP C IN TERREBONNE PARISH TO LSP TRAINING ACADEMY IN APRIL 2019
TROOPER SHANNON SIMPSON - HIRED IN 2008
- LETTER IN HIS FILE FROM A WVLA-TV REPORTER THANKING HIM FOR HELPING HIM DURING A MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON I-12 IN FEBRUARY 2014
- APRIL 2014, TRANSFERRED FROM TROOP A TO TRAINING ACADEMY
