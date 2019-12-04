FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend but very little rain in the forecast ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Out the door this morning, you’ll need a coat to start but not by the late morning as temperatures head back into the 60s before midday and approach 70 degrees by early this afternoon. That as sunshine helps temperatures warm up more than yesterday, meanwhile if you’re heading outdoors early this evening, you’ll again want to take a jacket. A coat will be on order again by tomorrow morning with morning lows again starting out in the 40s on Thursday.
A general warming trend continues on Thursday with morning lows in the 40s warming into the 70s by afternoon with a return of southeasterly winds. No chance of rain returns though until after midnight Thursday night into early Friday morning and even that isn’t look all too great for Southwest Louisiana later this week! A few of you may need an umbrella for the morning commute on Friday, but models have continued to trend drier for our side of the state, as moisture gets pushed quickly off to the east of the area, associated with a weak area of low pressure and fast moving cold front from the north.
This front won’t bring much of a drop in temperatures though as the jet stream keeps the cold air locked well to our north. Only expect a slight reduction in high temperatures on Saturday, back into the 60s versus the 70s, although we’re back up to 70 by Sunday. Rain chances are on the return by next Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front that should push through at some point Monday night. High temperatures will average out to be slightly cooler next week as compared to this week, with highs in the 50s and 60s and a couple of chilly mornings in the 30s although no freezing weather looks to be on the return next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.