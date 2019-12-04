FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend but very little rain in the forecast ahead

This front won’t bring much of a drop in temperatures though as the jet stream keeps the cold air locked well to our north. Only expect a slight reduction in high temperatures on Saturday, back into the 60s versus the 70s, although we’re back up to 70 by Sunday. Rain chances are on the return by next Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front that should push through at some point Monday night. High temperatures will average out to be slightly cooler next week as compared to this week, with highs in the 50s and 60s and a couple of chilly mornings in the 30s although no freezing weather looks to be on the return next week.