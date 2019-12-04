First Alert Forecast: Clouds return along with a few showers

Sunday expect to see temperatures warming as we start to watch for a warm front to lift across the area. Clouds stick around and highs top out in the low to mid 70s. We see this warm front move through on Monday bumping temperatures up to near 80 during the afternoon before our next cold front moves through. This one bringing with it a better chance for some late evening showers on Monday and a good chance for rain on Tuesday as the front moves through. The chance of rain both days still remain below 50% as confidence in the models is low with both long term forecast disagreeing on when the rain moves through.