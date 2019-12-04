First Alert Forecast: Clouds return along with a few showers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today we will continue to see plenty of sunshine which is helping to warm temperatures. We got a little warmer than anticipated this afternoon with highs reaching the mid 70s across the area. That means expect the rest of the week to see a little bit warmer of temperatures as well. That sun is going to stick around through the afternoon, but we shouldn’t get too much warmer. We will see a good cool down overnight as clear skies stick around. Temperatures drop quickly after sunset and we’ll fall back into the 40s for overnight lows.
Thursday we’ll start off with clear skies and see clouds move in quickly from the northwest. This will create periods of sun and periods of clouds across southwest Louisiana. Even with more cloud cover expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s once again. Clouds build back in overnight as we see southerly winds again off of the Gulf which will help move in a more humid airmass to start off our Friday. Temperatures will stay a little warmer overnight only falling into the low 60s to upper 50s across the area.
Friday we do start the day with the chance for a few small hit or miss showers as a weak cold front moves across the area. The best shot at a few rain drops looks to be during the morning rush hour so heads up for the Friday morning commute! This rain chance remains fairly low and the cooler air takes a while to arrive. Highs still reach the upper 70s during the afternoon. Overnight a little bit of a cool down arrives with lows falling into the upper 40s to low 50s across southwest Louisiana.
To start off Saturday we could see some cloud cover lingering and in fact it is likely that we see clouds through the day. This will help keep temperatures cooler through the day in addition to northerly winds. Highs top out in the upper 60s. Overnight we drop back down into the low 50s to upper 40s across the area.
Sunday expect to see temperatures warming as we start to watch for a warm front to lift across the area. Clouds stick around and highs top out in the low to mid 70s. We see this warm front move through on Monday bumping temperatures up to near 80 during the afternoon before our next cold front moves through. This one bringing with it a better chance for some late evening showers on Monday and a good chance for rain on Tuesday as the front moves through. The chance of rain both days still remain below 50% as confidence in the models is low with both long term forecast disagreeing on when the rain moves through.
The end half of the forecast remains very low confidence as we could see this cold front linger into Wednesday producing a few showers. This will likely change as we approach the end of this week and the models come into better agreement.
