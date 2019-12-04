Christmas events in Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles Civic Ballet - The Lake Charles Civic Ballet presents “Christmas in Louisiana: Once Upon a Time” this holiday season. The ballet starts at 11 a.m. for the Matinee performance and 6 p.m. for the Gala performance on Dec. 14. It will be put on at Rosa Hart Theatre. The ballet will tell the story of Southwest Louisiana’s early settlers. For more information, visit the Lake Charles Civic Ballet website.