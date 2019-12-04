Christmas events in Southwest Louisiana

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Celebrate the holiday season with a list of these Christmas events going on in Southwest Louisiana.
Light Up the Lake - The Christmas celebration starts 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. It will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center. For more details, please see our previous story: City announces Light Up the Lake.
Lake Charles Civic Ballet - The Lake Charles Civic Ballet presents “Christmas in Louisiana: Once Upon a Time” this holiday season. The ballet starts at 11 a.m. for the Matinee performance and 6 p.m. for the Gala performance on Dec. 14. It will be put on at Rosa Hart Theatre. The ballet will tell the story of Southwest Louisiana’s early settlers. For more information, visit the Lake Charles Civic Ballet website.
Breakfast with Santa - The Prien Lake Mall will hold breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7. The free event begins at 9 a.m.. Children will be able to eat with Santa in the mall’s food court. Prien Lake Mall gives more details here. Santa will also be at the mall for photographs now through Dec. 24.
Santa’s Hot Chocolate Run - The Literacy Council of SWLA is holding a 5K run/walk on Dec. 7. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Central School Arts & Humanities Center (809 Kirby Street Lake Charles, La). You can register online, the money raised will go to the Literacy Council of SWLA.
Very Merry Christmas Party - A Christmas party for residents of Calcasieu Parish who are 60+ years in age begins at 9 a.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center, Exhibition Hall. The event will include a continental breakfast and music. Lunch will also be served and bingo will be played until noon. For any questions please call 337-474-2583 (ext. 1050).
The Nutcracker - Moscow’s Ballet presents to you the Great Russian Nutcraker. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 30, watch the amazing adventure Clara goes on with the Nutcracker. More info can be found on the Moscow Ballet website.
Visit Lake Charles has a full list of Christmas Events on their website, here!
