SWLA Arrest Report – Dec. 2, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 2, 2019.
Johnathon Ross Lacomb, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule II drug; 2 contempts of court.
John Raymond Baker III, 29, Lake Charles: Improper language or harassment through telephone communications; simple assault.
Frank Joseph Bennett, 41, Vidor, Texas: Possession of Schedule II drug; unlawful possession of fraudulent document for identification; resisting an officer.
Charles Thomas Coleman, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule I drug; production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs.
Chelsey Marquise Jack, 25, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; domestic abuse battery; contempt of court.
Traci Michelle Smith, 44, Sulphur: Third-offense operating while intoxicating.
Jonathan Paul Broussard, 49, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape.
Locklyn Lamar Boutte, 20, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple burglary; theft of a firearm; theft less than $1,000.
Ryan Christopher Chaddick, 25, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft of a firearm; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Coby Wayne McCrea, 21, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.
Malcolm Roy Leger II, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Christopher Jamar Ceasar: 30, Lake Charles: 2 counts of second-degree battery.
Clavorris Dominair Sibley, 33, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; carjacking.
Justin Lee Freeland, 23, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; possession of Schedule IV drug.
Raymond Earl Martin Jr., 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery by strangulation; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Jeremy Todd Johnson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
