Orgeron says LSU is in ‘good shape’ to keep Joe Brady in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Joe Burrow and the Tigers offense continues to rack up points at a rate never seen on the LSU campus. A massive reason why LSU is averaging 48 points a game, the addition of Joe Brady. His ideas and schemes have many a school envy to have Brady on their campus.
“We’re a step ahead. I think we’re in good shape. You want that with a lot of your assistants. You want them to have a lot of success, go on. But we’re going to compete. We have a plan in place. I think we’re in good shape,” said Ed Orgeron.
A 12-0 record, and the second-highest scoring offense in the country now has recruits from coast-to-coast “Calling Baton Rouge.”
“It’s pretty good. Really especially the quarterback position. We were able to attract some of the top quarterbacks in the country right now that are really interested. Tight ends, I don’t have to tell them that we are going to throw the ball. They see it. We’re going to throw the football. Obviously receivers, we’re getting a lot of attention from receivers all over the country. Top running backs. It’s just made a world of difference to see it on TV. Every time you turn on the TV, they’re talking about LSU’s offense. That has helped,” said Orgeron.
LSU’s 2020 recruting class has one spot left, and that could be filled on Wednesday. The No.1 running back in the country, Zachary Evans, will verbally commit to a school, and the Tigers are the favorites to land him.
