Orgeron says LSU is in ‘good shape’ to keep Joe Brady in Baton Rouge

“It’s pretty good. Really especially the quarterback position. We were able to attract some of the top quarterbacks in the country right now that are really interested. Tight ends, I don’t have to tell them that we are going to throw the ball. They see it. We’re going to throw the football. Obviously receivers, we’re getting a lot of attention from receivers all over the country. Top running backs. It’s just made a world of difference to see it on TV. Every time you turn on the TV, they’re talking about LSU’s offense. That has helped,” said Orgeron.