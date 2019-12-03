LSU hits practice field to start preps to face Georgia in SEC championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU returned to its indoor facility for practice Monday to begin preparations for its sixth conference championship appearance in program history.
The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will take on the Georgia Bulldogs (11-1, 7-1 SEC). It is the fourth time LSU will face Georgia in the SEC championship game.
RELATED STORIES:
- Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Georgia Preview
- LSU completes perfect regular season; gets ready for SEC championship game
- LSU fans can get a free slab of sod from Tiger Stadium
- LSU holds No. 1 spot in AP, Coaches polls after dismantling Texas A&M
- Joe ‘Burreaux’ sets more records as LSU dominates Texas A&M
- Burrow, No. 1 LSU dominate Texas A&M, 50-7
- GAME UPDATES: No. 2 LSU hosts Texas A&M
- Perfect Finale: LSU finishes 12-0 with 50-7
The LSU offense is averaging about 560 yards per game and just under 49 points. Quarterback Joe Burrow now holds the LSU single-season passing yards (4,366) and touchdowns (44) records. He also broke Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch’s SEC passing yards record (4,725) that was set in 1998 and tied Missouri quarterback Drew Lock’s SEC touchdown passes record (44) set in 2017.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has 70 catches for 1,457 yards and 17 touchdowns for the season. He has eight 100-yard games. He is now No. 2 on the LSU single-season receiving yards list behind Josh Reed (1,740), who also holds the SEC record. Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 81 catches for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. He is now No. 2 on the LSU single-season list for receptions. He also trails Reed (94), who set the record in 2001.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 182 carries for 1,233 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 43 catches for 338 yards and a touchdown.
The LSU defense is giving up 22 points and about 346 yards per game. Linebacker Jacob Phillips is the leading tackler with a total of 95. Safety JaCoby Stevens is next with 75. Stevens also has three interceptions and five sacks. Linebacker Patrick Queen has 63 tackles and safety Grant Delpit has 53. Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson has 3.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has four interceptions.
Georgia is averaging nearly 33 points per game. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Jake Fromm. He has thrown for 2,385 yards this season with 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Lawrence Cager is the team’s leading receiver but he is done for the season due to an ankle injury. He had 33 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt. The No. 2 receiver on the team, George Pickens, will miss the first half of the game against LSU after getting ejected in the game against the Yellow Jackets. He has 33 catches for 498 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. On the ground, running back D’Andre Swift is the bell cow. He has 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Bulldog defense is quite impressive. It has only given up about 10 points and 257 yards per game. Middle linebacker Monty Rice is the leading tackler on the team. He has 41 solo tackles and has assisted on 38 others for a total of 79 on the season. Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari leads the team in sacks with 4.5. Defensive lineman Tyler Clark has eight tackles for loss. The Bulldogs have intercepted six passes this season.
LSU will face Georgia in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 7. The team will leave Baton Rouge on Thursday. Of course, the Tigers beat the Dawgs, 36-16, in Tiger Stadium in 2018.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be shown on CBS. Join WAFB on Thursday, December 5 for a 30-minute special previewing the showdown.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.