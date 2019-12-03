2 former Lake Charles Police officers sentenced to 5 years probation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two former Lake Charles Police officers were sentenced to 5 years probation Tuesday, Dec. 03, after both pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights under color of law in federal court.
Jared Hebert was sentenced for his involvement in a May 2017 police pursuit and arrest. He is the second officer who has been charged, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced for this incident.
Former LCPD officer Robert Hammac was sentenced to 18 months in prison in November.
Collin Kleckley was sentenced for his involvement in a foot pursuit and arrest that happened on July 29, 2017.
Neither Kleckley or Hebert can be employed again as law enforcement officers after their sentences according to Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay. The City of Lake Charles says they will be releasing a statement later today.
