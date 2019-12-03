First Alert Forecast: Sun for a few more days before clouds and rain Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures top out in the mid 60s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and a nice breeze out of the south. This breeze is also helping to increase the dewpoint which is going to play a role in overnight low temperatures. Because we’re seeing more moisture temperatures won’t cool off as much. Lows fall into the mid to low 40s overnight, so you will still need a jacket but definitely a warmer night than the previous one.
We’ll start off Wednesday with temperatures in the the low to mid 40s and slowly warm from there. We’ll see lots of sunshine once again with maybe one or two more clouds thanks to winds continuing out of the south helping to increase the dewpoint. Sun will help us warm into the 70s tomorrow afternoon! So another nice day on tap where we’ll need the jackets to start the day, but it might not be needed by the afternoon. By the evening hours temperatures don’t fall much. Lows drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s for much of the area.
Thursday starts warmer than the previous two days with lows in the low 50s to upper 40s. A lighter jacket might still be needed, but by the afternoon thanks to sunshine and southern winds we’ll reach the low to mid 70s. Rain chances don’t play a part in the forecast until later in the day as the timing of our next cold front has been pushed back. We’ll now be watching for one or two showers during the late evening hours with the bulk of any rain that falls moving in overnight. Clouds increase as well ahead of this rain chance keeping overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Friday grab the umbrella before leaving the house as a few showers are possible during the earlier morning hours. This chance for rain is greatest during the morning commute before tapering off into the day. Clouds lingering with the possibility for a stray shower through the afternoon so the rain chance never completely drops from the forecast. Even with lots of clouds cover temperatures top out in the mid 70s.
Saturday thanks to the passage of a weak cold front we’ll see temperatures a hair cooler through the afternoon. Temperatures top out in in the upper 60s thanks to a shift in the winds to out of the north for a short period of time. We’ll also see a good amount of cloud cover which is going to help keep us cooler through the afternoon.
Sunday winds have already gone back to out of the south warming us back into the low 50s to start the day and topping out in the mid 70s. We’ll still see sunshine and a slight chance for a shower during the late evening ahead of our next chance for rain.
That next chance of rain moves in early next week as we see a stronger cold front pass through. This front brings with it a chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday before the eventual passage of the cold air during Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures drop back to seasonable and lows fall back to near 30 overnight.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.