First Alert Forecast: Sun for a few more days before clouds and rain Thursday

We’ll start off Wednesday with temperatures in the the low to mid 40s and slowly warm from there. We’ll see lots of sunshine once again with maybe one or two more clouds thanks to winds continuing out of the south helping to increase the dewpoint. Sun will help us warm into the 70s tomorrow afternoon! So another nice day on tap where we’ll need the jackets to start the day, but it might not be needed by the afternoon. By the evening hours temperatures don’t fall much. Lows drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s for much of the area.