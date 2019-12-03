FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frosty start quickly replaced by sunny and warmer day ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Out the door for work and school today you will need a coat with temperatures in the well into the 30s and even near freezing over the northern viewing area. Lighter winds won’t make it too uncomfortably cold though as a slightly warmer afternoon returns with temperatures on the way into the 60s by this afternoon. Light winds will turn more southwesterly by this evening which will keep lows from dropping out of the 40s in most areas with the only exception being some upper 30s north, but no precautions needed for any sort of frost tonight.