FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frosty start quickly replaced by sunny and warmer day ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Out the door for work and school today you will need a coat with temperatures in the well into the 30s and even near freezing over the northern viewing area. Lighter winds won’t make it too uncomfortably cold though as a slightly warmer afternoon returns with temperatures on the way into the 60s by this afternoon. Light winds will turn more southwesterly by this evening which will keep lows from dropping out of the 40s in most areas with the only exception being some upper 30s north, but no precautions needed for any sort of frost tonight.
A few extra clouds at times begin to arrive on Wednesday but not totally blocking all the sun as temperatures tomorrow morning begin in the 40s but shoot up into the upper 60s to lower 70s by afternoon with an even warmer feel. We start off Thursday morning with just a light jacket as temperatures drop into the upper 40s but again warm into the 70s ahead our next front that pushes a chance of showers into the area late Thursday night, likely not arriving until after midnight.
Sunshine quickly returns on Friday with this first front not bringing much of a drop in temperatures as highs on Friday are forecast to reach the middle 70s. The weekend starts off dry but with some extra clouds as the front stalls over the coastal waters. A couple of stray showers are possible Sunday with another better rain chance arriving early next week as another cold arrives Monday into Tuesday. This will again bring a brief cooldown through the middle of next week with highs in the 50s a couple of days by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
