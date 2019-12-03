Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs tonight on KPLC

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on KPLC and all NBC stations at 7 p.m. tonight. (Photo: NBC) (Source: NBC)
December 3, 2019 at 11:58 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 12:07 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A beloved Christmas special returns Tuesday night.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on KPLC and all NBC stations at 7 p.m. tonight.

The holiday classic revolves around the schemes of the green, small-hearted Grinch aiming to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos populating living in the town of Whoville.

The half-hour show first aired on television in 1966, and its musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” is a popular holiday song.

After Tuesday’s airing, the show will return to KPLC again at 7 p.m. on Christmas.

