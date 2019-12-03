Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office discusses ways to protect your packages from porch pirates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you finish up Cyber Monday shopping, keep in mind porch pirates could be looking to steal what you’ve just ordered.
“Driving back from New Orleans, excited to get my stuff, and it is no where to be seen," Ethan DeBarge, a porch pirate victim, said.
Just a few weeks ago, he had a package stolen off his porch.
“An Xbox controller and a thing of sunglasses stolen. This was the same day that two buddies down the road also had their packages stolen," were the items DeBarge said were stolen.
So, if you’ve finished your online shopping and are expecting Christmas gifts to be delivered soon, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said it’s best to take a few precautionary steps to keep your packages safe from porch pirates.
“First of all, you can sign for your package. You can say, hey look, if I’m not there, I don’t want you to leave my package," Mancuso said.
There are other options that Mancuso said even he takes advantage of.
“Pick it up from the post office, UPS, FedEx, the shipping company. Then there’s, if you have neighbors, trusted neighbors, I know I’ve had packages I had my neighbors sign for if I knew I wasn’t going to be home. Deliver it to your work," Mancuso said.
One of these tips, DeBarge had to adopt after learning the hard way.
“My buddy right there, who works nights, we kind of, if I see anything pull up to his house, I’ll grab it and bring it to my house and text him, and he’ll do the same for me. So we’ve kind of mitigated the whole porch pirate process," DeBarge said.
Mancuso said if your packages are stolen from your porch, the best thing you can do is report it to your local authorities.
“You never know, what if we arrest somebody else that week or two weeks later and we catch them getting packages, and you didn’t report yours, the chances of you getting it back is very slim at that point," he said.
Sheriff Mancuso said if you happen to catch the porch pirate on camera, it’s best to turn that over to your local authorities to help them catch the suspect.
