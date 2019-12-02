World AIDS Day in SWLA

“What we can say is that today, what used to be a deadly disease, is now a chronic illness,” said Dr. Carlos Choucino, Medical Director for the Memorial Health Clinic for HIV, also known as the Comprehensive Care Clinic (CCC). “You could think of HIV these days as having diabetes or high blood pressure. As long as you take your medicines and as long as you take care of yourself, your life expectancy should be the same as if you were not HIV positive. That in itself is a tremendous change in thirty years ago.”