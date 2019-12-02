SWLA Arrest Report – Dec. 1, 2019

Matthew Garret Genova Sr., 36, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule II drug.

Wendy Lynn Vige, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; disturbing the peace; second-offense operating while intoxicated; careless operation.

Steven Lynn Amburgey, 43, Sulphur: Possession of Schedule II drug.

Bianca Nicole Gonzales, 30, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.

Alexandria Alexis Marie Patrick, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $1,000.

Hanna Elizabeth Gribble, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $1,000.

Joseph Louis Figueroa, 21, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery.

Kevin James Victor, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Rolando Pena, 25, Sulphur: Possession of Schedule II drug; obscenity; contempt of court. Bond: $4,000.

Bryan Joseph Henry, 40, Lake Charles: 3 contempts of court; aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs.

James Luis Ayers, 33, DeQuincy: Possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Albert Brian Romick, 39, Fredricksburg, Virginia: Theft less than $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule II drug.

Joshua Dustin Oxendine, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with strangulation; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Maranda Reasoner, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

William Russell Smith, 36, Biloxi, Mississippi: Possession of Schedule IV drug.

Ronald Dewayne Sowells, 32, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of Schedule IV drug; possession of Schedule IV drug.

