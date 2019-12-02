SWLA Arrest Report – Dec. 1, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2019.
Matthew Garret Genova Sr., 36, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule II drug.
Wendy Lynn Vige, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; disturbing the peace; second-offense operating while intoxicated; careless operation.
Steven Lynn Amburgey, 43, Sulphur: Possession of Schedule II drug.
Bianca Nicole Gonzales, 30, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.
Alexandria Alexis Marie Patrick, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $1,000.
Hanna Elizabeth Gribble, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $1,000.
Joseph Louis Figueroa, 21, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery.
Kevin James Victor, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Rolando Pena, 25, Sulphur: Possession of Schedule II drug; obscenity; contempt of court. Bond: $4,000.
Bryan Joseph Henry, 40, Lake Charles: 3 contempts of court; aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs.
James Luis Ayers, 33, DeQuincy: Possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Albert Brian Romick, 39, Fredricksburg, Virginia: Theft less than $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule II drug.
Joshua Dustin Oxendine, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with strangulation; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Maranda Reasoner, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
William Russell Smith, 36, Biloxi, Mississippi: Possession of Schedule IV drug.
Ronald Dewayne Sowells, 32, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of Schedule IV drug; possession of Schedule IV drug.
