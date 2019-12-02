A Seahawks win on MNF would move the Saints up to the 1-seed in the NFC

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Seahawks-Vikings matchup was already must-watch football for any NFL fan. But for Saints fans, this game carries extra significance.
If Seattle wins tonight, the Saints (10-2) would move up to the 1-seed in the NFC.
Seattle would improve to 10-2 if they get by Minnesota, and take over first in the NFC West over the Niners (10-2), by virtue of their head-to-head win over San Francisco. The Niners would drop down to the 5-seed as a wild card.
The Saints own a head-to-head win over Seattle in Week 3, giving the Black and Gold the 1-seed. New Orleans host the Niners this Sunday. San Francisco is coming off a loss on Sunday to Baltimore, 20-17.
