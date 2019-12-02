McNeese’s Chris Livings selected to play in the FCS National Bowl

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese senior defensive end and the Southland Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, Chris Livings, has been selected to participate in th4e 2019 FCS National Bowl by Spiral.
The game will take place on December 8 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The game will broadcast live on FloFootball.com (subscription required).
Livings recently wrapped up his college career coming one quarterback sack short of matching the McNeese school career of 31 sacks, finishing with 30.
Livings is the second consecutive McNeese Cowboy to earn the highest defensive honor (linebacker B.J. Blunt won the award in 2018) and the 14th Cowboy overall to receive the honor. In addition, he was named to the all-conference first team at defensive line.
The Lake Charles native ended the season with a team-high 9.5 quarterback sacks, ranking him third in the conference. He recorded 12 tackles for a loss to go along with 52 total tackles, two pass break ups, five quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.In addition to his career sack total, Livings recorded 44 career tackles for a loss, ranking fourth all-time in school history.
The FCS National Bowl is an annual post-season college football all-star game consisting of the top players from college football FCS schools. The inaugural FCS National Bowl was played in December 2014 at FIU Stadium and moved to Daytona Beach Stadium in Daytona Beach in 2016 which is home to FCS Bethune-Cookman Football.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.