Man arrested for drug charges after call of two people passed out in a running car

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested on Friday after deputies responded to a call of two people passed out in a running car in the parking lot.
Deputies were called to the Country Mile store on Hwy 102 around 7 p.m. on Friday. When deputies approached the vehicle, they observed a small bag of marijuana sitting in the cup holder of the vehicle between the two occupants, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said deputies recognized Jeremi Wynn Jester, 39, from previous arrests.
Jester and the passenger exited the vehicle upon request and deputies found more marijuana in a black box with a clear bag of white powder identified as heroin. Ivey said the narcotics recovered totaled 1.1 grams heroin and 10.21 grams marijuana.
Jester was booked into the parish jail and is facing drug charges.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.