LSU women’s basketball back in AP Top 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is back in the Associated Press Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll for the first time since the end of the 2017-18 season. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 25.
The Lady Tigers are now 7-1 with its sixth consecutive victory. This is the first time LSU has started its season 7-1 since the 2013-14 season when they were ranked in the top 15 and advanced as far as the NCAA Sweet 16.
LSU picked up a big win Friday night against then-No. 15 Michigan State, 58-56, and went on to beat Memphis 89-58 on Saturday to win the Bimini Division of the Junkanoo Jam. Since the lone loss on the season to now-No. 8 Florida State, LSU has beaten Little Rock, Rutgers and Michigan State, all 2019 NCAA Tournament teams.
LSU returns to the PMAC early Tuesday, December 3 at 11:00 A.M. to take on Nicholls State.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.