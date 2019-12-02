LSU absolutely dominates Texas A&M to finish regular season, 12-0

“It was hard. It was personal. Coach O kept preaching not to be into that, but there’s so much you can block out. We take that personal. There’s so many great guys on this defense. High caliber guys that play on an elite level here. We personally knew we weren’t producing at a high level that we’d like to. For a consistent disrespect throughout the season. We wanted to prove people wrong, and prove to ourselves that what we’re the dominate defense we need to be,” said linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson.