Kinder woman visiting prison booked on drug charges after body scanner detects foreign object

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A body scanner at the Louisiana State Penitentiary helped officers thwart a drug smuggling attempt by a Kinder woman, Department of Correction officials say.
Erin J. Harrison, 30, visited the Angola prison on Sunday when the body scanner detected a foreign object inside of her body, according to a news release from the DOC.
Harrison chose to remove the object and turned it over to investigators after she was questioned by the DOC officers, the statement said.
Investigators provided the object to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies to have the State Police Crime Lab test the materials.
The oblong object wrapped in plastic is suspected to be 18 grams of synthetic marijuana, according to the DOC. Investigators also searched Harrison’s vehicle and found two bottles of liquor, including tequila and wine. Harrison was booked on drug charges.
The Department warned that visitors are subject to search when entering any state prison and will be arrested if caught attempting to bring contraband onto the property.
