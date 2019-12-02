Jennings Police Chief: No cooperation from 150 people present at fatal shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes says that although 150 people were present at the fatal shooting at an event hall early Friday morning, authorities have received no cooperation from any of them.
Semmes said the shooter went to the party at the Toby Ward Event Hall on South Main Street with the sole intention to “execute” 22-year-old Dakota Chaisson.
Semmes is asking the public for help solving the case. He said people can anonymously submit tips to 337-275-9002.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.