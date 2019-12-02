I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game set for December 21

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Louisiana High School Coaches Association announced the fourth annual ‘I-10 Bowl’ will be held December 21 in Lafayette. The game will pit Lafayette area all-stars versus the Lake Charles area all-stars. The Lake Area team grabs players from as far north as Leesville and as far east as Iota.
The game will be played at St. Thomas More High School on Saturday, December 21, at 2 P.M. The Lake Charles All-Stars will begin practicing December 16.
Coaches nominated players for the game and the list was dwindled down from there.
Former Elton coach Carl Flanagan will serve as the Lake Charles head coach. Flanagan also served as a head coach at DeQuincy, Sam Houston and South Beauregard. Other coaches on the staff are defensive coordinator Terence Cahee (LCCP), offensive coordinator Blake Reed (Westlake), running backs coach Justin Reed (Kinder), wide receivers coach Seth Storer (Oberlin), defensive line coach Charlie Smith (DeQuincy), linebackers coach Brad Parmley (DeRidder) and defensive backs coach Erick Franklin (LCCP). Freddie Harrison of LCCP is once again coordinating the Lake Charles team.
Below is the initial 2019 roster.
Lake Charles’ I-10 Bowl All-Star Football Game Rosters:
Quarterback
Kyle Bartley, Sam Houston
Levi Peloquin, Oberlin
Running Back
D’Ante Gallashaw, Leesville
J.J. Ross, Westlake
Jalyn Thurman, DeRidder
Wide Receiver
Tavyen Grice, Sam Houston
Cooper Hext, DeQuincy
William Carswell, Washington-Marion
Jadon Johnson, St. Louis
Chandler Ware, Barbe
Tight End
Noah Allain, Leesville
Offensive Line
Hunter Brown, Barbe
Jerron Gilbert, Sam Houston
Brody Green, Westlake
Jace Dufresne, Sulphur
Wyatt Shuff, Iota
Logan Nettles, Barbe
Athlete
Daylon Charles, Lake Arthur
Trevor Rider, Oberlin
Defensive Line
Efosa Evbuomwan, Leesville
Treveon Henry, LCCP
Jacob Humphrey, Sam Houston
James Christy, LaGrange
Gabe Johnson, St. Louis
Dwight Johnson, Iowa
Linebacker
Tyler Carter, LCCP
Austin Tramonte, Sulphur
Josiah Henry, DeRidder
Orenthal Lewis, LCCP
Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur
Defensive Back
Cornell Brown, Oakdale
Braylon Snell, DeQuincy
Gabe Starland, LCCP
Darius Allen, Leesville
Jayln Williams, LaGrange
Kicker/Punter
Zach Lafargue, Kinder
