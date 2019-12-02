I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game set for December 21

I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game set for December 21
By Brady Renard | December 2, 2019 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 4:22 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Louisiana High School Coaches Association announced the fourth annual ‘I-10 Bowl’ will be held December 21 in Lafayette. The game will pit Lafayette area all-stars versus the Lake Charles area all-stars. The Lake Area team grabs players from as far north as Leesville and as far east as Iota.

The game will be played at St. Thomas More High School on Saturday, December 21, at 2 P.M. The Lake Charles All-Stars will begin practicing December 16.

Coaches nominated players for the game and the list was dwindled down from there.

Former Elton coach Carl Flanagan will serve as the Lake Charles head coach. Flanagan also served as a head coach at DeQuincy, Sam Houston and South Beauregard. Other coaches on the staff are defensive coordinator Terence Cahee (LCCP), offensive coordinator Blake Reed (Westlake), running backs coach Justin Reed (Kinder), wide receivers coach Seth Storer (Oberlin), defensive line coach Charlie Smith (DeQuincy), linebackers coach Brad Parmley (DeRidder) and defensive backs coach Erick Franklin (LCCP). Freddie Harrison of LCCP is once again coordinating the Lake Charles team.

Below is the initial 2019 roster.

Lake Charles’ I-10 Bowl All-Star Football Game Rosters:

Quarterback

Kyle Bartley, Sam Houston

Levi Peloquin, Oberlin

Running Back

D’Ante Gallashaw, Leesville

J.J. Ross, Westlake

Jalyn Thurman, DeRidder

Wide Receiver

Tavyen Grice, Sam Houston

Cooper Hext, DeQuincy

William Carswell, Washington-Marion

Jadon Johnson, St. Louis

Chandler Ware, Barbe

Tight End

Noah Allain, Leesville

Offensive Line

Hunter Brown, Barbe

Jerron Gilbert, Sam Houston

Brody Green, Westlake

Jace Dufresne, Sulphur

Wyatt Shuff, Iota

Logan Nettles, Barbe

Athlete

Daylon Charles, Lake Arthur

Trevor Rider, Oberlin

Defensive Line

Efosa Evbuomwan, Leesville

Treveon Henry, LCCP

Jacob Humphrey, Sam Houston

James Christy, LaGrange

Gabe Johnson, St. Louis

Dwight Johnson, Iowa

Linebacker

Tyler Carter, LCCP

Austin Tramonte, Sulphur

Josiah Henry, DeRidder

Orenthal Lewis, LCCP

Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur

Defensive Back

Cornell Brown, Oakdale

Braylon Snell, DeQuincy

Gabe Starland, LCCP

Darius Allen, Leesville

Jayln Williams, LaGrange

Kicker/Punter

Zach Lafargue, Kinder

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.