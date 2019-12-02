First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds are continuing out of the north/northwest helping to keep temperatures pleasant and a nice breeze. Those winds continue out of the north through the evening hours which is going to keep the temperatures a hair warmer. If the winds die down we will see those temperatures dropping cooler than what is forecast for the overnight lows. In preparation for those winds to calm and those temperatures to drop into the frost producing range I would protect outside plants and pets! Bring in potted plants and make sure outside pets have an extra blanket to keep them warm. If winds stay up those temperatures will stay above the frost point. The forecast will be adjusted based upon the wind forecast late tonight before nightcast so be sure to tune back in to get the latest information.
Tomorrow we’ll see lots of sun once again and winds calmer. This is going to help warm temperatures into the mid 60s through the afternoon. High pressure is almost directly over us keeping us nice and clear through the afternoon with calm winds. High pressure sticks around overnight with lows dropping into the mid to low 40s across the area.
Wednesday we’ll see that same high pressure to start the day which will keep sunshine around and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. The jacket would probably still be a good idea to start the day. After that high pressure begin to move to the east and that’s going to kick up winds out of the south again helping to slowly increase moisture and cloud cover across southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will warm into the 70s during the afternoon before cooling into the 50s overnight.
Thursday clouds continue to increase through the day and that rain chance seen on the 10 day is for the late afternoon into the evening as a few showers move in off the Gulf. A weak cold front passes through the area helping to drop low temperatures and change the wind direction briefly.
Friday we’ll get into the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon and see lots of sunshine. That sunshine sticks around through the weekend with a delayed cool down behind that front on early Friday morning. Highs reach the upper 60s on Saturday. We’ll warm into the start of next week before another blast of lows into the 30s is possible to start next week.
