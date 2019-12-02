First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds are continuing out of the north/northwest helping to keep temperatures pleasant and a nice breeze. Those winds continue out of the north through the evening hours which is going to keep the temperatures a hair warmer. If the winds die down we will see those temperatures dropping cooler than what is forecast for the overnight lows. In preparation for those winds to calm and those temperatures to drop into the frost producing range I would protect outside plants and pets! Bring in potted plants and make sure outside pets have an extra blanket to keep them warm. If winds stay up those temperatures will stay above the frost point. The forecast will be adjusted based upon the wind forecast late tonight before nightcast so be sure to tune back in to get the latest information.