FIRST ALERT FORECAST: New week starts off cooler with not much rain ahead

For some of you, a light jacket will be in order most of the day, but the sunshine will give a nice feel to a somewhat cool December day ahead by our standards. No need for the umbrella today nor most of the week with little rain ahead to affect your plans. Tonight will be even chillier with patchy areas of frost possible along and north of I-10 so prepare the plants for this possibility as we’ve not needed to worry about that for the past several mornings.