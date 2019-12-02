FIRST ALERT FORECAST: New week starts off cooler with not much rain ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hopefully you enjoyed your long holiday weekend and are looking forward to getting back to the grind this week and allowing Mother Nature to provide you with a cool refreshing start to your commute on this Monday with temperatures out the door in the upper 30s to lower 40s under a clear sky. Northerly winds are sending temperatures on the cooler side today, with highs only up to around 60 this afternoon despite the sunshine ahead.
For some of you, a light jacket will be in order most of the day, but the sunshine will give a nice feel to a somewhat cool December day ahead by our standards. No need for the umbrella today nor most of the week with little rain ahead to affect your plans. Tonight will be even chillier with patchy areas of frost possible along and north of I-10 so prepare the plants for this possibility as we’ve not needed to worry about that for the past several mornings.
Afternoon highs will be a good 5 to 10 degrees warmer over the next couple of days as an area of high pressure overhead begins to move to the east, drawing southerly winds back onshore later this week. Lows at night though stay cool through Thursday morning in the 40s with afternoon highs back in the 70s by mid-week.
The focus for our next rain chances comes as a Pacific storm system gets pushed eastward and eventually southward through the states thanks to an approaching Canadian cold front by Friday. This brings a quick shot at some rain by Thursday night into Friday morning before clearing out again in time for the weekend. A dry and pleasant weekend is on tap with yet another chance for showers early next week thanks to another cold front, sending temperatures briefly cooler again.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
