Cowboys return home Tuesday to host Campbellsville-Harrodsburg

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fresh off a near upset over then-nationally ranked Texas, the McNeese Cowboys returns home on Tuesday when they host Campbellsville-Harrodsburg for the first of five straight home games through the first of January.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 at the McNeese H&HP Arena. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free to the game with a toy donation at the door to Toys For Tots.
McNeese (2-6) dropped a 73-71 game at Texas on Saturday in its last outing, a game where the Cowboys had the game-winning attempted shot that just fell off the mark.
The Cowboys trailed 37-34 at the break and built a 9-0 run by scoring the last three points of the first half and the first six points of the second, to go up 40-37.
The second half, which went back-and-forth for most of the 20 minutes, saw 12 lead changes and four ties.
Four Cowboys scored in double-figures, led by Sha’Markus Kennedy with 22 points to notch his fourth 20-point game of the season. Leondre Washington added 17, A.J. Lawson 14 and Dru Kuxhausen 12.
CU-Harrodsburg played Nicholls on Monday night and entered that game with a 3-3 record.
McNeese defeated CU-H 91-73 in last year’s first-ever meeting.
HOME-SWEET-HOME
• McNeese is 2-0 at home this season, winning by an average score of 103-42.
• In those two games, the Cowboys knocked down 57 percent of their shots from the floor (75-131) and 58 percent from 3-point range (30-52).
McNEESE IN THE NCAA
• The Cowboys are ranked No. 9 in the nation in 3FG percentage on the season at 42.8 percent.
• Ranked 21st in the NCAA in total field goal percentage at 49.8 percent.
• No. 33 with 74 three-pointers made.
• No. 34 with 128 total assists and 48th with 16.0 assists per game.
• Dru Kuxhausen No. 2 with 33 three-pointers made and No. 2 with 4.13 threes made per game; 18th in 3FG percentage at 50.8 and 24th with 65 threes attempted.
• Sha’Markus Kennedy is 14th in total field goal percentage at 66.3 percent; 38th with 3.5 offensive rebounds per game; 42nd with 16 total blocked shots; and 50th with 2.0 blocks per game.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.