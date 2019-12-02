Authorities: Man who led police on chase Saturday is also suspect in shooting of cab driver two days before

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles on Saturday is also the suspect in the shooting of a cab driver on Thursday, authorities say.
The police chase began on I-210 and ended near Buddy Prejean Park (formerly Brentwood Park), which is the same location at which the cab driver was shot and his cab stolen.
The suspect, Courtlyn Pete, 33, of Lake Charles, is jailed on three counts related to the shooting: Attempted first-degree murder, carjacking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He faces five counts in relation to the police chase: Illegal possession of stolen property, hit-and-run, flight from an officer, careless operation, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license. His bond is set at $1.75 million.
Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department, said a cab was called to the 3800 block of Brentwood Street around 8:23 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. When the cab arrived, the suspect got in the cab and shot the driver once in the face. The driver got out of the vehicle and the suspect stole the vehicle and fled to Texas. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cab driver’s vehicle was seen traveling eastbound on I-210 around 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, Desormeaux said. Lake Charles police and Louisiana State Police troopers attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Illinois and West Walton streets. Pete lives in that area, according to Calcasieu Correctional Center records.
Pete was driving the stolen vehicle, Desormeaux said. He was identified during the investigation as the suspect in the shooting.
Officer Joshua Ewing was the initial arresting officer. Sgt. Detectives Kevin Hoover and Larry Newingham are the lead investigators.
