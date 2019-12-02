Authorities: Man who led police on chase Saturday is also suspect in shooting of cab driver two days before

Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department, said a cab was called to the 3800 block of Brentwood Street around 8:23 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. When the cab arrived, the suspect got in the cab and shot the driver once in the face. The driver got out of the vehicle and the suspect stole the vehicle and fled to Texas. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.