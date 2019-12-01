One arrested following police chase in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person is under arrest following a police chase through the streets of Lake Charles Saturday.
The chase, involving a black Chevy Tahoe, began near the Lake Street exit of Interstate 210 and ended near the intersection of Illinois and W. Walton streets, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Illinois and W. Walton streets meet next to Buddy Prejean Park, formerly known as Brentwood Park.
Desormeaux said the chase was in connection with a recent active investigation.
